A fire service has urged people to stop starting grass fires after getting 500 calls over the weekend.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said nearly 80 grass fires over the weekend were started deliberately.

Dean Loader, the fire service's head of community safety and partnerships, said the fires "may delay our response to attending other incidents".

He added: "It scares the landscape, it endangers the wildlife and the species on the mountainside. It is not just environmental impacts, there are a lot of other issues as well."