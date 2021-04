The sun is out, the sky is clear and the pub garden is officially open.

For the first time since before Christmas, anyone with a thirst is able to sit outside a pub, cafe or restaurant and eat and drink with friends.

Up to six people from six households are allowed to meet at the newly-reopened establishments the length and breadth of Wales.

One woman said: "You take the small things for granted and it's so nice to be able to do it again."