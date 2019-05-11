Covid: Pre-booked parking only introduced for Snowdon
Visitors to Wales' highest mountain will now have to pre-book to park to prevent queues forming at the summit.
Hundreds of people were fined for dangerous parking as hikers flocked back to Snowdon when coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased last year.
Plans to help prevent future chaos include making visitors book 24 hours ahead to park near the mountain.
Angela Jones, of the national park authority, said it "encourages people to plan ahead".