A woman who was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend is calling for more action to support victims of domestic abuse.

Rhianon Bragg was ambushed by Gareth Wyn Jones from Rhosgadfan near Caernarfon as she arrived home late at night on 15 August 2019.

Wearing camouflage gear and armed with a shotgun, he subjected her to an eight-hour overnight ordeal of threats.

"I screamed and told him to put the gun down. He just looked at me and said no, he wasn't going to.

"And that was the beginning of eight hours of being held against my will - the barrel of the gun an inch away from my chest, being told I was going to be killed."

The Ministry of Justice said it was "committed to ensuring more perpetrators of these devastating crimes are brought to justice" and the Crown Prosecution Service said it took domestic abuse "extremely seriously".

If you've been affected by any issues in this story you can find support via the BBC Action Line.