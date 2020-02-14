Thirteen houses have sold in less than three hours after dozens of people slept outside an estate agent to bid for new homes in Aberdare.

Up to 30 people arrived at Bidmead Cook on Thursday with chairs, blankets and prosecco, preparing for a long wait.

Estate agent Gavin Williams said he had never seen buyers queuing overnight in his professional life.

The scenes - more than 18 hours before the 14 homes went on sale - were described as "completely bonkers".