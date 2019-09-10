An Army veteran who lost his twin brother to suicide has spoken out to encourage others in need to seek help.

Aaron Leventhal and his brother Luke were inseparable growing up and both joined the Army in their late teens.

After being discharged, Aaron adapted to civilian life, but Luke spiralled into depression before taking his life in April 2009 at the age of 25.

Aaron, 37, from Swansea, said: "I don't want any other families to go through that."