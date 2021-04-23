People in Wales will be able to have a drink inside a pub or restaurant for the first time in more than than five months from 17 May.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told a press conference it was a "major reopening of Wales".

He said the relaxation of a number of lockdown rules had been moved forward because of falling Covid rates.

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said: "The first minister's finally come round to the Welsh Conservative roadmap that we published many weeks ago."

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said it was "completely inappropriate" for the conference to be used for party political announcements.

Rodney Berman of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "It's very easy to set dates well in advance, but if you set dates well in advance you might have to change them."