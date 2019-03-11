A blaze that began in a garden shed quickly got out of control and spread to three homes, in Neath.

"Varying degrees of damage" was caused to three properties on Beacons View in Cimla, Neath on Thursday, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews responded just after 17:00 BST, using six breathing apparatus, two main jets, a thermal imaging camera and a pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the houses.

No injuries have been reported.