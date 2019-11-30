An ITV Wales presenter harassed and stalked by her husband for years said it was the "best thing" her story went public as it gave her a platform to help others speak out.

Ruth Dodsworth's husband Jonathan Wignall, 54, was last week sentenced to three years for coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking.

She described the abuse, which included putting a tracker on her car, as "degrading and dehumanising".

She said speaking out saved her life.

On ITV's This Morning, weather presenter Ms Dodsworth said her story becoming public was "something I never saw coming" as the details of her case and victim statement came out when her husband was sentenced.