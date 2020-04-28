The numbers of lockdown-bought pets being given up could rise as lockdown restrictions ease, an animal charity fears.

People have not yet started giving up their pets in huge numbers, Dogs Trust said, but there was a "historic trend" of this happening in hard times.

Nine-week-old puppy Ash was handed to Hope Rescue Centre in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after being bought by his owner during Wales' Covid lockdown.

He has now been rehomed with a new family who says after two weeks he is part of the family.