A cow is at the centre of a row between farmers and the Welsh government over bovine TB.

Anthony Brunt is refusing to let inspectors take the latest animal earmarked for destruction from his farm in New Quay, Ceredigion.

He has lost 94 cows in less than five years and said the Welsh government was killing "untold thousands" of cattle.

The Welsh government said it was complying with the law.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats and the Welsh Conservatives called for policies based in science, Plaid Cymru backed the “most effective” measures of controlling the disease.

Labour has been asked to comment.