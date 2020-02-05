When her baby was less than two weeks old, Toni Evans found herself "wandering around the streets".

The mother-of-two, from Port Talbot, developed depression while pregnant with her second child Sarah.

But with no psychiatric mother and baby unit in Wales - which allows women to be admitted alongside their babies - Ms Evans had to travel 180 miles away from her family to get support.

"It was a horrific journey... to be so far away from everything and everybody I knew," she said.

After years of campaigning, a new specialist clinic has opened in Neath Port Talbot, allowing mothers and babies to stay together during treatment.

Ms Evans said the unit would make a "huge difference" to women's recovery.