After waiting 15 months for surgery on her knee, Christine Evans says she can now barely walk 30 yards (27m).

The 67-year-old is one of hundreds of people waiting for surgery and treatment on the NHS, after waiting lists spiralled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most non-urgent treatment and surgery was postponed as hospitals tried to deal with the growing number of Covid patients.

Leading doctors have warned that rebuilding the Welsh NHS post-Covid could be a bigger challenge than tackling the virus itself.

Healthcare worker, Ms Evans, said 15 months down the line she was in a lot of pain and was now barely able to walk.