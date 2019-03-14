A huge landslip has left tonnes of debris strewn across a beach in Gwynedd.

It appears to have affected gardens above the beach at Nefyn, near Pwllheli.

Christian Pilling, a hairdresser from nearby Morfa Nefyn, said he had "gone down for a walk and turned round and had the shock of our lives".

"I don't think anyone was on the beach," he added.

North Wales Police advised people to stay away from the area until further notice following the landslide on Monday morning.