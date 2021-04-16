Sport was always close to the Duke of Edinburgh's heart, particularly cricket.

The prince had long links with the sport in Wales as patron of the Welsh Minor Counties.

And a mutual enjoyment of it along with gin and tonic helped forge a strong friendship with the club's chairman, Bill Edwards, from Swansea.

"They were very friendly," said the club's former president, Graham Crimp back in 2018.

"They used to talk of the activities of the Welsh Minor Counties. They also used to get rid of quite a bit of gin and tonic."

Mr Edwards, from Mumbles, Swansea, died in 2009.