A 30-year-old man says he "jumped at the chance" when he was offered a Covid-19 jab earlier than expected.

Lawrence Dixon, from Cardiff, said he signed up to the reserve list in the morning and received a phone call in the evening asking if he wanted to come down for a vaccine.

Dr Emma Ynhell, also 30 and from Cardiff, received the jab after she spotted people "chatting about it on social media" and signed up to the reserve list.

Cardiff and Vale health board said it was a mistake that people in their 30s had been offered reserve slots so soon.

Although she said it was important no doses of vaccines went to waste, Ms Meredith told BBC Radio Wales that staff had been reminded to give older people the opportunity first.