CCTV footage shows bollards and rubber kerbs, which were installed to help social distancing, have been tripping people up.

One woman appears to fall into the path of a moving car as she toppled over the measures in Castle Street, Llangollen.

Town councillor Stuart Davies said one person had been left with a broken arm and another needed stitches in their face after colliding with the bollards.

Denbighshire council has agreed to remove them after some residents started a petition.