Insurance giant Zurich has been accused by flat owners of making their homes worthless after its surveyors issued fraudulent documents.

The group, from Swansea’s Meridian Quay, say the firm’s people did not visit the development to carry out their inspections to issue proper insurance papers.

“All of this has come on us and it's really, really serious,” said resident Ceridwen Jones.

Zurich said it "strongly disagreed with the allegations”.