The castle which hosted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020 has reopened to visitors for the first time since the summer of 2020 after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Wales.

Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in Conwy, has welcomed visitors from both Wales and England after being allowed to reopen the outdoor sections of the attraction.

The chairman of its preservation trust, Dr Mark Baker, said hosting the show had advanced restoration work by about two years.

Part of the set from the programme, such as Cledwyn's Kiosk, is available for visitors to look at for the first time.