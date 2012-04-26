Justine Jianikos, from Pontypool, Torfaen, has spent the past few weeks writing cards to her children for them to open on their 18th birthdays, when they pass their driving tests, and their future wedding days.

The mother of three was diagnosed with breast cancer just four days before Christmas.

She first noticed a lump near her armpit last May, but was told it was a fatty tissue lump.

The 30-year-old said the cancer was terminal, and she had been told the prognosis would have been different if it was spotted earlier.

"I've told myself that as long as I can wake up and make my girls breakfast, as long as I can take them to school, as long as I can be a normal mum to them, that's all they need to know," she said.

Aneurin Bevan health board said it was investigating.