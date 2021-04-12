Young people have described how the Duke of Edinburgh's Award gave them "confidence and determination" at a time when they needed direction.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which requires participants to complete a series of projects, has been undertaken by millions of young people since it started in 1956.

Lucy Price said the wider skills she gained gave her the confidence to embark on things later in life, such as moving away to university.

She said: "The DofE showed me that even if it is difficult you've got to carry on."

It follows the announcement of Prince Philip's death on Friday.

Scott Holcombe began his award when he was in Year 9 and said it gave him "the direction I needed at that age", with skills such as volunteering helping him "interact with the community".