Covid: 'Shop 'til we drop' as stores reopen in Wales
Shoppers have been eagerly queuing in Wales' high streets as the next phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown begins.
Covid rules have been relaxed to allow non-essential retail and close-contact services to resume and travel to other parts of the UK.
Queues started to form outside fashion stores TK Maxx and Primark in Cardiff city centre at 07:00 BST and elsewhere.
Covid case rates have fallen substantially in Wales since January and now stand at 17.6 per 100,000 people.
And on Sunday, Public Health Wales reported that 49% of the population had been vaccinated with a first jab.