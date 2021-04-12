Shoppers have been eagerly queuing in Wales' high streets as the next phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown begins.

Covid rules have been relaxed to allow non-essential retail and close-contact services to resume and travel to other parts of the UK.

Queues started to form outside fashion stores TK Maxx and Primark in Cardiff city centre at 07:00 BST and elsewhere.

Covid case rates have fallen substantially in Wales since January and now stand at 17.6 per 100,000 people.

And on Sunday, Public Health Wales reported that 49% of the population had been vaccinated with a first jab.