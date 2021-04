"Here in Wales there's a strange, wild beauty which makes every visit a delight."

The Duke of Edinburgh shared his fondness for Wales as he became the 48th person to receive the freedom of Cardiff in 1954.

He also paid tribute to the "very genuine kindness and hospitality of the people of Wales to myself and, indeed, to all visitors".

The duke's death at the age of 99 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.