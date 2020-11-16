Shop owners say they are "really excited" to welcome customers back as non-essential retail is allowed to reopen in Wales for the first time since December.

Close-contact services will also be allowed to open and travel to and from other parts of the UK is permitted from Monday as the Welsh government further eases coronavirus restrictions.

Mel Griffin, a shopkeeper in Conwy, said: "We are obviously really excited to have people coming back into the shop again."

And Hannah Burson, owner of a shop in Hay-on-Wye, Powys, added: "I really hope we will have a mad rush - it would be great.

"We really need to sell some stock so we are hoping it will be busy, yet safe."