On 21 October 1966, the village of Aberfan in south Wales was engulfed by tonnes of filthy coal waste which slid down a hillside, burying a school and homes and killing 116 children and 28 adults.

Within hours, the Duke of Edinburgh travelled by helicopter to the village in what was "one of the most memorable moments of his time as consort", according to a royal commentator.

The duke later said he had never seen anything to compare to the scenes he encountered.

Royal writer and photographer Ian Lloyd said Prince Philip's quick response to the tragedy and his interaction with those affected revealed a sensitive side he usually fought to hide.

"In the photographs he has a look of anguish on his face," said Mr Lloyd.

A public show of emotion "wasn't his style, but he was affected by it", he added.