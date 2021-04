A mural of a pregnant woman wearing a Cardiff City shirt is "Butetown's Mona Lisa", one of the project's organisers has said.

The My City, My Shirt project was launched to celebrate Cardiff's diversity.

One of the project's organisers Sawqi Hasson said it aimed to "bridge the gap between the local club and BAME communities".

Maimuna Indjai, who features in the mural, said seeing her image meant a lot to her.