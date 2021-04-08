Talks about the possibility of introducing vaccine passports in Wales are ongoing, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The news comes as the Wales Millennium Centre has called for a decision on the matter to be made “urgently.”

The Welsh Conservatives said talk of vaccine passports in Wales was "unnecessary" as there was "a review ongoing at a UK level".

The Welsh Liberal Democrats said they were opposed to vaccine passports, calling them "divisive and discriminatory".

Plaid Cymru said a domestic vaccine scheme posed "ethical and practical questions".