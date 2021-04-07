Women with disabilities who have been sexually harassed say more needs to be done to educate people.

Disabled women were almost twice as likely to have experienced sexual assault than non-disabled women, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures from 2018

Angharad Paget-Jones, from Port Talbot, said people had taken advantage of her because she was visually impaired, adding educating people was key to stopping it happening.

Amy-Claire Davies, from Swansea, agreed, saying: "There are people who will see you as more vulnerable and take advantage."