Welsh government claims all over-50s and at-risk adults in Wales have been offered a Covid vaccine have been disputed.

A number of people have come forward to say they have not been contacted. Richard Bool is one.

"Are they just trying to make themselves look good or have we really just been missed?" he asked.

Public Health Wales' Dr Giri Shankar said: "If you feel you haven't been given an appointment, you should immediately make contact with the health board."