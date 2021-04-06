Voters in Wales are going to the polls to elect members of the Senedd, or Welsh Parliament, on 6 May.

There are some things you may want to bear in mind - like what exactly devolution is.

Devolution means some powers from the UK Parliament have been transferred to elected bodies in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

In Wales, the Senedd's responsibilities include education, health, social care, housing and the environment, among others.

Miriam Barker explains what it means.