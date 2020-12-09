The Covid-19 case rate in Wales is the lowest since 6 September.

And for the first time in seven months, all 22 local authority areas have a case rate below 50 cases per 100,000.

This has been a key threshold figure for easing restrictions in Wales.

We can see how the case rate map has changed since 1 January - showing further decline from the peak seen in mid-December.

Watch the animated map as it turns blue - and lighter blue - indicating fewer cases of Covid.