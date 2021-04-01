Nurses who were recruited from the Philippines due to a nursing shortage say they have "no regrets" after 20 years in north Wales.

About 100 nurses came in 2001 and took up positions across the three main hospitals.

The recruitment was seen at the time as a temporary measure and the nurses were given two-year contracts - but many stayed and built their lives in Wales.

Joanne Canlas was 27 when she arrived as part of a cohort of 50 to take up a position at Wrexham Maelor hospital.

"I work with amazing staff. They've become my second family here," she said.