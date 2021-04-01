On 6 May this year, Welsh voters will be heading off to the polls to elect members of the Welsh Parliament, also known as Senedd Cymru.

The election will decide who will be in power in the Welsh government.

Bear in mind, this year voting will look different, with plastic screens and hand sanitiser - oh, and people are urged to bring their own pen or pencil.

Voters get two ballots - one for a person to be their constituency MS and the other for a party for their region.

There are 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs), 40 of whom represent individual constituencies (areas).