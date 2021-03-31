After shielding throughout the pandemic, Lucy Taylor is looking forward to getting her freedom back.

But the 27-year-old from Newport said people sometimes disregarded her needs as she has cystic fibrosis, which she described as an invisible disability.

"You don't know what is going in in people's lives," she said.

After having the vaccine, Lucy will be "taking baby steps" back into life outside her home.

From Thursday, shielding measures in Wales will "pause".