People flocked to beaches and parks as temperatures soared across Wales during the Easter holidays.

Welsh residents can now travel anywhere within the country, and self-contained holiday lets have been allowed to reopen, after lockdown restrictions were eased on Saturday.

On Tuesday as temperatures hit 20C and above, people enjoyed the new-found freedom to enjoy the sunshine, see friends and family and visit beauty spots.

Many said they were being cautious but were enjoying basic things like "getting an ice cream", or visiting somewhere outside their local area, for the first time in months.