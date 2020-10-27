A pair of beavers from Scotland have been released in Wales, prompting opposition from some fishermen and farmers.

The adult male and its offspring arrived at their new home on the Cors Dyfi Nature Reserve in Powys on Friday.

They are the first of six beavers that will be released after Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust was granted a licence by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Naturalist and television presenter Iolo Williams said they were the first beavers in the area for at least 400 years.