A 22-year-old furloughed worker says he had "no real sense of purpose" until he began volunteering at a vaccination centre.

Josh Jones from Cwmbran in Torfaen works in leisure centre management and has been on the scheme for a whole year .

Furlough applies across the UK and covers up to 80% of an employee's salary for the hours they cannot work, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

He and two others share their experiences of being off work since the start of the pandemic.