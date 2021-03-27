The supply of essential personal protective equipment was one of the most contentious issues surrounding the early pandemic.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething at one point warned Wales had only "a few days" of supply left.

After a slow start in March and April, the supply of PPE in Wales grew and has remained consistent since.

Since May of last year, data from the NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership shows an average of 14 million items of PPE have been delivered to health care providers such as hospitals, surgeries, dentists and opticians every week in Wales.

This includes millions of face masks, visors, gloves, aprons and bottles hand sanitiser.