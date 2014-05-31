The people of Port Talbot are hoping to get a posthumous pardon for one of their own.

Richard Lewis - also known as Dic Penderyn - was part of the Merthyr Uprising in 1831 and was subsequently executed after being accused of stabbing a soldier.

Many now believe Penderyn to be an innocent man who was wrongly executed to help deter further protests.

Recent efforts in Port Talbot, where Penderyn was born, have seen murals telling his story painted on the walls of the steel town's subways and underpasses.

Actor and director Stuart Broad has written a play called Inequity - Camwedd, which tells the story of Penderyn and his execution.