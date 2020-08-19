Tourism businesses have been getting ready to open if they are given the green light in Friday's lockdown review.

Welsh government ministers are expected to discuss whether travel restrictions can be eased to allow some tourism over Easter.

Self-catered accommodation could reopen from 27 March and outdoor hospitality will be considered for 22 April.

William Greenwood, of the National Trust's Bodnant Garden, in Conwy, said visitors would be “extremely safe” in the garden.