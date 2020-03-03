The pandemic appears to have widened financial inequality in Wales, with some people unable to find a job since it started.

There were 68,000 people unemployed and looking for work at the end of 2020, which is 23,000 more than a year earlier.

Jobseeker Caitlyn Morgan said the pandemic has made it especially hard for younger people to find work.

"When you're young you haven't got a lot of experience and obviously people want to employ people with experience," she said.

"But obviously to get the experience you need the job and that's the big thing."