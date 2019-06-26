Young people have welcomed the lowering of the first-time voting age to 16, ahead of the Welsh Parliament election on 6 May.

Polling by the Electoral Reform Society and YouGov found 69% of 16 to 24-year-olds thought the Senedd elections were important - a higher proportion than in any other age group, except the over-65s.

First-time voter Lisha, 17, said: "It's our future just as much as it is anybody else's. We deserve to have a say in what happens to us.

"It's clear that people my age definitely want to make a difference and want to change things. It's just we need the ability and we need the accessibility to do so."

