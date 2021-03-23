Doctors who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic have said staff have been "exhausted" but have "kept going".

Tuesday marked one year since the beginning of the first lockdown in Wales.

Eli Wyatt is a junior doctor and said one of the hardest times had been breaking the bad news and she had found herself asking the question "am I cut out for this?".

Another junior doctor Faris Hussain said there was a period of a few weeks where it was "non-stop and absolutely knackering" and that he would assume doctors were finishing shifts when they had just come in because they looked so tired.