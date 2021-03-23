A daughter has joined thousands of families across Wales to pay tribute to loved ones lost during the Covid pandemic.

On Tuesday, a day of reflection has been called to remember more than 5,000 people who have died with coronavirus.

After losing her dad Keith Hayes, 59, in January, Bethan Hayes, 29, from Barry, is calling for people to show solidarity with a yellow heart.

"Since this has happened, my world's just been torn into two," she said.