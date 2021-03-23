People in Treorchy have formed a stone heart-shaped memorial with yellow flags on the Bwlch mountain to commemorate those who have died with Covid.

On each flag is the name and date of birth of a person who has died.

It was originally started by Bev Johnson for those who had died in Rhondda Cynon Taf, after losing her mother Sheila in January.

"I don't think there's a person here that doesn't know somebody who has passed away with Covid," she said.