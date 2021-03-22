Covid: Man calls for Wales-specific inquiry after losing parents
A man is calling for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry after losing both his parents within the space of a few weeks.
James Heaton, 43, from Pontypridd, lost his father Frank, 74, when he caught Covid and died last year.
His mother Ann Heaton, 75, died a few weeks later from frailty of old age and a urinary tract infection but her son said it was Covid that "brutality weakened her".
He said: "We need to learn the lessons of what went wrong this time to prevent others going through the sheer hell I have been going through for the last five months.
Wales' first minister said his government's decisions should be scrutinised in a UK-wide inquiry.
The Conservatives and Plaid Cymru said they would call a Wales inquiry if they were in power after May's election.