Schools are focussing on helping children socially "reconnect" and get back in a routine, rather than "catching up" on education, says one Welsh primary head teacher.

It comes as researchers in Wales have said children from more disadvantaged backgrounds were more likely to have fallen behind in terms of educational attainment, following Covid-19 lockdowns.

Ty Golding, executive head teacher at Ysgol y Ddraig in Llantwit Major in the Vale of Glamorgan, said the term catch-up was not helpful.

"Because it does suggest that learning is a linear process by which children, if they miss a chunk of work, will never be able to engage in that level of learning," he said.

Primary school children and some secondary pupils have returned to school in Wales after learning from home since before Christmas.