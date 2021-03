Care home residents were "dehumanised" by staff and care standards were "wholly inadequate", an inquest has found.

Six deaths at Brithdir Nursing Home between 2003 and 2005 in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, triggered a police probe.

Coroner Geraint Williams said residents were "simply kept, fed and watered".

Pamela Cook, daughter of resident Stanley Bradford, said: “At last we have heard the truth.”