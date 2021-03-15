Footage shows how a drugs gang chased a 17-year-old boy through the streets of Barry before stabbing him to death.

Harry Baker was chased for over a mile before becoming cornered in a shipping container yard in Barry Docks in August 2019.

He was stabbed nine times following a row after straying into the gang's territory to sell drugs.

On Monday Leon Clifford, 23, Leon Symons, 23, Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of his murder.

Raymond Thompson, 48, Ryan Palmer, 34 and Lewis Evans, 62, also all from Barry, were convicted of manslaughter by the jury.

During the trial at Newport Crown Court, the jury was told how the gang had been determined "that Harry Baker should die, or at the very least suffer really serious harm".