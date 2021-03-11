Business is booming again in a Flintshire community, thanks to a local retail voucher scheme and a series of local start-ups during the pandemic.

A total of £12,000 worth of the "The Totally Mold" vouchers have been bought by locals in Mold that can only be spent with retailers in the town.

Retailers say they have adapted during the pandemic and people wanting to shop more locally.

Jo Douglass, from Mold Town Council, said watching businesses thrive during the pandemic has been "fantastic".